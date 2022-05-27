New Briggate joins Briggate in being pedestrianised.

Work on New Briggate started in July 2021, after a wider consultation in 2018 around improving bus routes, cycle lanes and footways in the city centre.

The work, which forms part of Leeds City Council's £173m Connecting Leeds programme, now sees motor traffic removed from the road completely except for loading times.

Buses which once used New Briggate now use Vicar Lane, which the council claims will improve reliability and journey times by removing the bottleneck on The Headrow.

The council also says the scheme will reduce city centre congestion and help to improve air quality.

It follows on from work on areas around Leeds Corn Exchange, including highway improvements and a creation of a new public space.

Connecting Leeds aims to tackle the climate emergency in Leeds whilst delivering on Council objectives of delivering inclusive growth and improving the health and well-being of Leeds residents.

Coun Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “We are delighted another major step in city centre improvements is now complete.