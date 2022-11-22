The 23-year-old man was arrested by officers this afternoon in relation to the incident that occurred in Town Street, Armley, at about 10.40pm last night.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, received multiple stab wounds and remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. A 22-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Both remain in custody.

A scene is still in place around Town Street and Branch Road to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred near to the junctions with Branch Road and Wesley Road, to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13220643377 or online.

Police are still at the scene in Town Street.