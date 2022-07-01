Top Moor Side accident: Traffic being diverted after crash closes road near M621 Holbeck junction

Traffic is being diverted away from Top Moor Side tonight after a crash closed the road.

By Alex Grant
Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:37 pm
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 7:39 pm

Leeds Travel Info confirmed the news on their Twitter.

"Road traffic collision has resulted in the closure of Top Moor Side by the junction with M621 Junction 2A in Holbeck." they tweeted.

Metro confirmed a number of city bus services have been diverted. Picture: Google.

The 51 and 52 buses are diverting via the M621 from Elland Road inbound to Leeds.

The 55C and 75 are diverting via Elland Road, the Ingram Distributor, Wellington Road and Wellington Street in the direction of Leeds City Centre and via the M621 in the direction of the White Rose Shopping Centre.

Emergency services are reported to be at the scene.

