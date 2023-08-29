Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Thornes Road Wakefield: Police name 24-year-old motorbike rider killed following horror crash

Police have this afternoon issued an image of a motorcycle rider who tragically died in a crash in West Yorkshire.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision on Thornes Road on Monday (August 28) which resulted in the death of Ben Clark, 24, from Wakefield.

The crash occurred at 2.04pm after Ben’s Yamaha MT09 motorcycle was in collision with a telegraph post while travelling on Thornes Road towards Denby Dale Road. Despite medical attention Ben was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic incident in which Ben appears to have lost control and come off his machine. Specially trained officers are supporting his family and we would like to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or by using West Yorkshire Police’s LiveChat facility, quoting log 920 of August 28.

Related topics:PoliceWest YorkshireWakefield