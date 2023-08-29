Thornes Road Wakefield: Police name 24-year-old motorbike rider killed following horror crash
The Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision on Thornes Road on Monday (August 28) which resulted in the death of Ben Clark, 24, from Wakefield.
The crash occurred at 2.04pm after Ben’s Yamaha MT09 motorcycle was in collision with a telegraph post while travelling on Thornes Road towards Denby Dale Road. Despite medical attention Ben was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic incident in which Ben appears to have lost control and come off his machine. Specially trained officers are supporting his family and we would like to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.”
Anyone with information, who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or by using West Yorkshire Police’s LiveChat facility, quoting log 920 of August 28.