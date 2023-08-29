Police have this afternoon issued an image of a motorcycle rider who tragically died in a crash in West Yorkshire.

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team is continuing to appeal for witnesses to a collision on Thornes Road on Monday (August 28) which resulted in the death of Ben Clark, 24, from Wakefield.

The crash occurred at 2.04pm after Ben’s Yamaha MT09 motorcycle was in collision with a telegraph post while travelling on Thornes Road towards Denby Dale Road. Despite medical attention Ben was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of MCET, said: “We are continuing to investigate this tragic incident in which Ben appears to have lost control and come off his machine. Specially trained officers are supporting his family and we would like to speak to anyone who can assist our enquiries.”