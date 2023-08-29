Thornes Road Wakefield: Man dies after reports of motorbike crash in West Yorkshire
A man has died after a motorbike crash in Wakefield.
The collision happened yesterday afternoon (August 28) at around 2pm and police are appealing for witnesses.
Officers were called to reports that a motorbike had collided with a lamppost in Thornes Road. The rider, a 24-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries are ongoing by the Major Collision Enquiry Team.
Anyone with information, those who witnessed the collision and those who may have dashcam footage has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or by using West Yorkshire Police’s live chat facility, quoting log 920 of August 28.