Little Amal, a 3.5 metre-tall living artwork of a 10-year-old child, has walked across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine to focus attention on the urgent needs of young refugees.

This month, Little Amal's The Walk has arrived in the UK for World Refugee Week, visiting 10 towns and cities across England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month, Little Amal's The Walk has arrived in the UK for World Refugee Week, visiting 10 towns and cities across England. Picture: The Walk Productions.

The puppet will pop up on Briggate at 6pm on Monday and a large crowd of spectators are expected to join The Walk through the city centre to Millennium Square.

Here's a full list of the road closures and bus diversions that will be in place for the event.

The Headrow and Albion Street will be closed from around 6pm tonight (Monday, June 20).

22 services will be affected by the closures.

Service 1

Towards Headingley/Hyde Park from Infirmary Street via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, and Woodhouse Lane.

Stops missed: Headrow L, Merrion M.

Catch from: City Square E.

Towards City Centre/Beeston from Woodhouse Lane via Merrion Street, City Loop to Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, and Mill Hill.

Stops missed: Headrow M & City Square G.

Catch from: Station E.

Service 5

Towards City Centre/Albion Street will terminate at King Street resuming service at Park Row. Not serving LGI.

Stops missed: Civic O, H, Merrion C, Headrow N.

Catch from: City Square I.

Services 6, 8, 27, 28, 29, 56 & X84

Towards Headingley/Hyde Park from Eastgate via Vicar Lane, North Street, Clay Pit Lane, and Woodhouse Lane.

Stops missed: Headrow E, K, L & Merrion A, B.

Catch from: 6, 8, 27, 28, 29 & X84 Bus Station. 56 Victoria H.

Towards City Centre from Woodhouse Lane via Merrion Street and City Loop to Vicar Lane.

Stops missed: Headrow H, N.

Catch from: 6, 8, 27, 28, 29 & X84 dropping off at Bus Station, 56 Merrion C or Victoria P.

Services 33 & 34

Towards Leeds Bus Station via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane, and York Street.

Stops missed: Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria A.

Catch from: Services dropping off at Bus Station.

Towards Kirkstall Road via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, New Station Street and Wellington Street.

Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Bus Station or Wellington B.

Service 42

Towards Fearnville from King Street via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane, and Eastgate.

Stops missed: Civic K, Headrow G.

Catch from: Victoria B.

Towards Old Farnley via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, New Station Street and Wellington Street.

Stops missed: Headrow A, D.

Catch from: Wellington B.

Services 49, 50 & 50A

Towards Monkswood/Seacroft via Park row, Boar Lane, Vicar Lane, and York Street.

Stops missed: Headrow J, G.

Catch from: Cultural C.

Towards Bramley/Horsforth via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane and New Station Street, Quebec Street and East Parade to Headrow/Westgate.

Stops missed: Headrow C, Civic P.

Catch from: Victoria G.

Services 51 & 52

Towards Moor Allerton via Vicar Lane, North Street, Meanwood Road and Cambridge Road.

Stops missed: Headrow F, K, Merrion D, (Grafton Street 45011151, Lovell Park Hill 45011154, Carlton Hill 45011134, Servia Gardens 45011133).

Catch from: Corn Exchange A.

Towards Morley/Tingley via Cambridge Road, Meanwood Road, Sackville Street, Sheepscar Street, Chapeltown Road, North Street and Vicar Lane.

Stops missed: (Servia Gardens 45011131, Carlton Hill 45011136, Lovell Park Hill 45011137), Merrion E, Victoria M.

Catch from: Corn Exchange D.

Service 60 Aireline

Towards Leeds Bus Station Divert via Infirmary Street, Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, New York Street and York Street.

Stops missed: Civic L, Headrow I, Victoria C.

Catch from: Services dropping off at Bus Station.

Towards Keighley Divert via Duke Street, Kirkgate, New York Street, New Market Street, Duncan Street, Boar Lane, Mill Hill, and Bishopgate Street.

Stops missed: Headrow B, City Square F.

Catch from: Bus Station or Wellington B.

Services 72 & X6

Towards Leeds Normal route to Armley gyratory, then via A58 Inner Ring Road, New York Road, Eastgate and St Peters Street to Leeds City Bus Station.

Stops missed: West Street 45011760, Civic N, L, Headrow I, Victoria C.

Catch from: Services dropping off at Bus Station.

Towards Bradford from Leeds City Bus Station, via St Peters Street, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane, Swinegate, Bishopgate Street and Wellington Street to normal route.

Stops missed: Headrow D, Civic Q, O.

Catch from: Bus Station or Wellington Bridge.

Services X98 & X99

Towards City Centre via Vicar Lane, Boar Lane, New Station Street, Quebec Street, and Infirmary Street.

Stops missed: Headrow A.