First Bus has announced a further amendments to its timetable from this Sunday (July 23), around Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield and Leeds. There will also be tweaks to Arriva Yorkshire services in Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Earlier this month, First introduced changes to fares across West Yorkshire for the first time in 18 months. From Monday, July 3 a number of changes came into force. It saw single fares rise from £1.40 and £1.80 respectively to £2 while the most popular return fare remained at £4 but this is now the standard price for all return journeys.

The full list of service changes are as follows:

15 Leeds • Armley • Gamble Hill • Old Farnley – A revised timetable will be introduced.

29 Sheffield • Chapeltown • Penistone • Crow Edge • Holmfirth – This service will be taken over by South Pennine Community Transport.

29 29A White Rose Centre • Hunslet • Leeds Dock • Leeds • Leeds University • Hyde Park • Headingley • West Park • Horsforth – A revised timetable will be introduced. Service 29A will be withdrawn.

74 Leeds • Hunslet • Sharp House • Middleton – A revised timetable will be introduced.

75 Leeds • Holbeck • Parkwood • Middleton – On weekdays and Saturdays a revised timetable will be introduced.

140 140A 141 Leeds • Oulton • Castleford • Junction 32 • Pontefract – A revised timetable will be introduced.

163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford – A revised route and timetable will be introduced.

164 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Sherburn / Selby – A revised route and timetable will be introduced. This service will be diverted via Austhorpe Road, Manston Lane and Thorpe Park (The Springs).

165 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Kippax – A new service will be introduced.