Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

First Bus Leeds: Every service changing this weekend including key White Rose and Thorpe Park routes

First Bus are due to introduce a wave of fresh changes to Leeds services from this Sunday.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 2 min read

First Bus has announced a further amendments to its timetable from this Sunday (July 23), around Bradford, Halifax, Huddersfield and Leeds. There will also be tweaks to Arriva Yorkshire services in Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Earlier this month, First introduced changes to fares across West Yorkshire for the first time in 18 months. From Monday, July 3 a number of changes came into force. It saw single fares rise from £1.40 and £1.80 respectively to £2 while the most popular return fare remained at £4 but this is now the standard price for all return journeys.

The full list of service changes are as follows:

First Bus has announced a further amendments to its timetable from this Sunday. Picture: James HardistyFirst Bus has announced a further amendments to its timetable from this Sunday. Picture: James Hardisty
First Bus has announced a further amendments to its timetable from this Sunday. Picture: James Hardisty
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

15 Leeds • Armley • Gamble Hill • Old Farnley – A revised timetable will be introduced.

29 Sheffield • Chapeltown • Penistone • Crow Edge • Holmfirth – This service will be taken over by South Pennine Community Transport.

29 29A White Rose Centre • Hunslet • Leeds Dock • Leeds • Leeds University • Hyde Park • Headingley • West Park • Horsforth – A revised timetable will be introduced. Service 29A will be withdrawn.

74 Leeds • Hunslet • Sharp House • Middleton – A revised timetable will be introduced.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

75 Leeds • Holbeck • Parkwood • Middleton – On weekdays and Saturdays a revised timetable will be introduced.

140 140A 141 Leeds • Oulton • Castleford • Junction 32 • Pontefract – A revised timetable will be introduced.

163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford – A revised route and timetable will be introduced.

164 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Sherburn / Selby – A revised route and timetable will be introduced. This service will be diverted via Austhorpe Road, Manston Lane and Thorpe Park (The Springs).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

165 Leeds • Cross Gates • Thorpe Park • Kippax – A new service will be introduced.

In June, First announced its “delighted” after drivers accepted a 13 per cent pay offer, averting further strike action after over 800 Unite members walked out following a pay dispute.

Related topics:LeedsCastlefordPontefractWest Yorkshire