National Highways announced shortly after 2am that the M62 had been closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 for Brighouse and Bradford respectively.

Traffic was diverted throughout the morning via local routes and drivers were told to expect delays.

National Highways provided an update at 6.40am to tell drivers that the road had now been fully reopened but that queues of three miles remained in both directions.

There have been miles of queues in both directions on the M62

Traffic within the closure on both sides was released throughout the morning under police escort.

West Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the closure was put in place after a male was seen on the wrong side of the bridge on the M62, near to junction 25.