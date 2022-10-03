Morley crash: Police issue appeal after 86-year-old man seriously injured in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Morley.

The crash happened at 3.05pm today (3 October) on Corporation Street and involved a Vauxhall Corsa car travelling towards the Fountain Street roundabout junction.

The car is believed to have hit the 86-year-old as he stood on the pavement, close to a nearby pharmacy, waiting to cross the road.

The elderly man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious head and leg injuries.