Morley crash: Police issue appeal after 86-year-old man seriously injured in crash
Police are looking for witnesses to a crash that happened earlier today.
Police are appealing for witnesses after an elderly man was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Morley.
The crash happened at 3.05pm today (3 October) on Corporation Street and involved a Vauxhall Corsa car travelling towards the Fountain Street roundabout junction.
The car is believed to have hit the 86-year-old as he stood on the pavement, close to a nearby pharmacy, waiting to cross the road.
The elderly man was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious head and leg injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam or video footage of the collision is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220545390.