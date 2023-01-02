The full list of Leeds and Yorkshire bus fares capped at £2 as part of new £60m Government scheme
Hundreds more bus routes in Yorkshire are now capped with £2 fares – as part of a £60million Government scheme.
Single journeys anywhere in West Yorkshire were capped at £2 earlier this year, as maximum journey prices were introduced by the county’s mayor Tracy Brabin. Now, the Government has introduced a cap on hundreds more routes in Yorkshire and the Humber, including several that run through Leeds.
Introduced on January 1, 130 operators outside London will now charge no more than £2 for a single ticket until the end of March, the Department for Transport said. One of the biggest savings in the country is the journey from Leeds to Scarborough, which now costs £13 less.
Here is every bus route in Yorkshire and the Humber that’s included in the £2 cap.
Arriva Yorkshire
401, 408, 409, 415, 42, 476, 493, 5, 51, 64
Yorkshire Coastliner
14, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 194, 840, 843, CAS, A2
East Yorkshire Motor Services
2, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 10, 11, 12, 12A, 12C, 14, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 45, 46, 54, 55, 55A, 56, 57, 63, 66, 66B, 71, 75, 75H, 78, 79, 88, 104, 105, 121, 121C, 122B, 124, 128, 129, 130, 135, 136, 142, 143, 145, 150, 152, 153, 154, 156, 183, 195, 196, 197, 199, 242, 277, 350, 360, 361, 550, 747, B1, B2, B5, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, 115, X7, X46, X47
First York
1, 2, 2A, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10A, 11, 12, 12A, 66, 67, 200, CB1
Harrogate Coach Travel Ltd
X1, X70, X52, 13, 16, 412
Hornsby Travel Services Ltd
4, 4C, X4, 6, 12, 94, 399
Lincolnshire Road Car Company/Stagecoach East Midlands
95, 97, 98, 99, 101, 106, 107, 291, 398, 100, 1, 2, 27, 29, 47, 47A, 51, 250, 455, 51B, 53A, 53B, 53, DRT, 3, 4, 5, 5M, 5S, 5W, 6, 7, 8, 8A, 8S, 9, 9S, 10, 10S, 12, 17, 20, 25, 50, 355, 255, 1C, 3B, 11, 13, 14, 16, 173, 180, 22, 277, 40, 41, 677, 79, 88, 99B, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 162, 533, 535, 12A, 1G, 31X, 56, B3, B4, M1, M2, 1N, 1B, 2N, 3N, M3, X6, DRT1, DRT2, 12B, 141, 151, 152, 153, 15A, 16A, 204, 210, 217, 218, 219, 23, 231, 23A, 23B, 240, 27X, 28, 28B, Pronto, 260, 350, 399, 560, 601, 103, 1A, 35, 60, 90, 59, 2A, 505, 57, 66, B1, B2, X57, SA, 19A, 209, 21, 42, 43, 619, 77, 77A
Reliance Motor Services
19, 19M, 29, 30, 30X, 30SE, 31X, 40, 70
Rosso
4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 153, 464, 481, 483, 743, 808, 844, 864, R3, V1
South Pennine Community Transport
351, 352, 357
Stagecoach Yorkshire
1, 2, 2a, 6, 7, 7a, 8, 8a, 9, 11, 12, 20, 21, 21a, 22, 22X, 25, 26, 26a, 27, 27a, 27b, 28, 28c, 32, 43, 44, 52, 57, 59, 59a, 57a, 61, 62, 66, 67, 67a, 67b, 67c, 72, 72a, H, 74, 75, 76a, 83a, 86, 88, 93, 95, 95a, 94a, 120, 130, 135, 136, 137, 201, 203, 208, 218, 218a, 219, 219a, 221, 223, 226, 408, 409, 410, 412, 416, 420, 422, 725, 783, X19
The Burnley Bus Company
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 852, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, V1, V3, Wizz, X43
The Harrogate Bus Company
1, 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2, 2A, 2B, 3, 6, 7, 8, 21, 24, 36, 59, S2, S3, S6, S8, X6
The Keighley Bus Company
64, 66, 72, 441, 873, 884
TM Travel
8, 8A, 9, 9A, 20, 21, 24A, 29, 30, 30A, 31, 41, 55, 81, 117, 142, 150, 181, 218, 252, X7, X54