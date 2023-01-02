Single journeys anywhere in West Yorkshire were capped at £2 earlier this year, as maximum journey prices were introduced by the county’s mayor Tracy Brabin. Now, the Government has introduced a cap on hundreds more routes in Yorkshire and the Humber, including several that run through Leeds.

Introduced on January 1, 130 operators outside London will now charge no more than £2 for a single ticket until the end of March, the Department for Transport said. One of the biggest savings in the country is the journey from Leeds to Scarborough, which now costs £13 less.

Here is every bus route in Yorkshire and the Humber that’s included in the £2 cap.

Hundreds of new routes in Yorkshire and the Humber are now capped at £2 (Photo: James Hardisty)

Arriva Yorkshire

401, 408, 409, 415, 42, 476, 493, 5, 51, 64

Yorkshire Coastliner

14, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 194, 840, 843, CAS, A2

East Yorkshire Motor Services

2, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 10, 11, 12, 12A, 12C, 14, 18, 20, 23, 24, 25, 45, 46, 54, 55, 55A, 56, 57, 63, 66, 66B, 71, 75, 75H, 78, 79, 88, 104, 105, 121, 121C, 122B, 124, 128, 129, 130, 135, 136, 142, 143, 145, 150, 152, 153, 154, 156, 183, 195, 196, 197, 199, 242, 277, 350, 360, 361, 550, 747, B1, B2, B5, G1, G2, G3, G4, G5, 115, X7, X46, X47

First York

1, 2, 2A, 3, 4, 5, 5A, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 10A, 11, 12, 12A, 66, 67, 200, CB1

Harrogate Coach Travel Ltd

X1, X70, X52, 13, 16, 412

Hornsby Travel Services Ltd

4, 4C, X4, 6, 12, 94, 399

Lincolnshire Road Car Company/Stagecoach East Midlands

95, 97, 98, 99, 101, 106, 107, 291, 398, 100, 1, 2, 27, 29, 47, 47A, 51, 250, 455, 51B, 53A, 53B, 53, DRT, 3, 4, 5, 5M, 5S, 5W, 6, 7, 8, 8A, 8S, 9, 9S, 10, 10S, 12, 17, 20, 25, 50, 355, 255, 1C, 3B, 11, 13, 14, 16, 173, 180, 22, 277, 40, 41, 677, 79, 88, 99B, 15, 18, 19, 30, 31, 162, 533, 535, 12A, 1G, 31X, 56, B3, B4, M1, M2, 1N, 1B, 2N, 3N, M3, X6, DRT1, DRT2, 12B, 141, 151, 152, 153, 15A, 16A, 204, 210, 217, 218, 219, 23, 231, 23A, 23B, 240, 27X, 28, 28B, Pronto, 260, 350, 399, 560, 601, 103, 1A, 35, 60, 90, 59, 2A, 505, 57, 66, B1, B2, X57, SA, 19A, 209, 21, 42, 43, 619, 77, 77A

Reliance Motor Services

19, 19M, 29, 30, 30X, 30SE, 31X, 40, 70

Rosso

4, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68, 69, 153, 464, 481, 483, 743, 808, 844, 864, R3, V1

South Pennine Community Transport

351, 352, 357

Stagecoach Yorkshire

1, 2, 2a, 6, 7, 7a, 8, 8a, 9, 11, 12, 20, 21, 21a, 22, 22X, 25, 26, 26a, 27, 27a, 27b, 28, 28c, 32, 43, 44, 52, 57, 59, 59a, 57a, 61, 62, 66, 67, 67a, 67b, 67c, 72, 72a, H, 74, 75, 76a, 83a, 86, 88, 93, 95, 95a, 94a, 120, 130, 135, 136, 137, 201, 203, 208, 218, 218a, 219, 219a, 221, 223, 226, 408, 409, 410, 412, 416, 420, 422, 725, 783, X19

The Burnley Bus Company

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 852, M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, V1, V3, Wizz, X43

The Harrogate Bus Company

1, 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2, 2A, 2B, 3, 6, 7, 8, 21, 24, 36, 59, S2, S3, S6, S8, X6

The Keighley Bus Company

64, 66, 72, 441, 873, 884

TM Travel