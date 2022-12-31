More than 130 operators outside London will charge no more than £2 for a single ticket from Sunday until the end of March, the Department for Transport (DfT) said. The cap is being paid for by £60 million of Government funding.

Single fares for a three-mile journey outside London cost an average of around £2.80 but tickets can exceed £5 for long journeys in rural areas, according to the DfT. It is hoped the cap will help passengers travelling for education, work and medical appointments amid the cost-of-living crisis.

One of the biggest savings will be the journey between Leeds and Scarborough, which currently costs £13. It follows the introduction of capped £2 fares for a single journey anywhere in West Yorkshire earlier this year.

The bus fare from Leeds to Scarborough will be capped at £2 (Photo: Marisa Cashill)

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “By helping passengers outside London save almost a third off the average single bus ticket and taking two million cars off the road, the £2 bus fare cap is a fantastic way to start the new year.

"Buses are a key part of our vision for a clean, efficient and modern transport network that is affordable for everyone. That’s why we’re investing £60 million to encourage everyone to hop on the bus and ‘Get Around for £2’.”

A report published in July by pressure group Campaign for Better Transport (CBT) highlighted how funding pressures have led to more than a quarter of English bus services being axed in a decade. Responding to the introduction of the cap, CBT director of external affairs and former Lib Dem transport minister Norman Baker said: “Affordable bus travel really is a win-win.

“Capping bus fares in this way will help struggling households, cut traffic congestion and carbon emissions, and inject new life into dwindling bus services. We think the £2 cap should be extended indefinitely.”

The DfT made more than £2 billion available to bus operators to keep services in England running during the coronavirus pandemic. It said it will “consider future support”, with the current emergency funding deal expiring in March.

Buses minister Richard Holden said he hopes the cap on fares will boost passenger numbers. He said: “We’ve been in a situation where we’ve been putting in an awful lot of help to support buses through Covid and in more recent months coming out of the pandemic.

