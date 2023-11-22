Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The 23 police speed camera locations in Leeds this week including Stanningley Road and ELOR

Police are continuing to crackdown on speeding drivers across Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road and earlier this year the force announced a crackdown on speeding drivers.

West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnerships lists all the potential locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds on its website. The list is broken down into roads with 30 mph, 40 mph and 50 mph speed limits.

1. Mobile speed camera locations in Leeds

The following 23 locations for this week are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration...

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

2. 30mph - A61 Wakefield Road

A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane. Photo: Google

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

3. 30mph - A65 Otley Road

A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road. Photo: Google

Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

4. 30mph - Broad Lane, Sandford

Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane. Photo: Google

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.

5. 30mph - Otley Old Road

Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane. Photo: Google

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane.

6. 30mph - A58 Whitehall Road

A58 Whitehall Road, Drighlington - between 40m East of King Street and 75m East of Old Lane. Photo: Google

