Police are continuing to crackdown on speeding drivers across Leeds.

Excessive speed is among the most common factors when people are killed or seriously injured in crashes, with West Yorkshire Police naming it among the ‘fatal four’ causes of deaths on the road and earlier this year the force announced a crackdown on speeding drivers.

West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnerships lists all the potential locations of mobile speed cameras in Leeds on its website. The list is broken down into roads with 30 mph, 40 mph and 50 mph speed limits.

The following 23 locations for this week are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration...

Mobile speed camera locations in Leeds

30mph - A61 Wakefield Road A61 Wakefield Road/ Leeds Road, Rothwell - between Middleton Lane and Leadwell Lane.

30mph - A65 Otley Road A65 Otley Road, Guiseley - between A6038 Bradford Road and B6153 Park Road.

30mph - Broad Lane, Sandford Broad Lane, Sandford - between Whitecote Hill and Waterloo Lane.

30mph - Otley Old Road Otley Old Road (Statics on Site) - between Holtdale Approach and Spen Lane.