Officers are warning motorists to expect enforcement “anywhere” in the region as they vow to take on speed camera “surfers”, who’ll slow down only when they’re at risk of being snapped over the limit. The head of the police’s casualty prevention unit, Paul Jeffrey, said he was prepared for a “social media backlash” over the crackdown, but that West Yorkshire’s “speeding problem” meant action was necessary.

Speed cameras are also set to be put on parts of the A647 ring road in west Leeds, following repeated calls for action from local councillors.

Speaker at a cross-party meeting of councillors at Farnley on Wednesday, Mr Jeffrey said the fact 65 people died on West Yorkshire’s roads last year was “unacceptable”. He added: “A significant proportion of those were entirely preventable. People have a choice whether they go fast or slow. 30 miles per hour is not appropriate in poor weather conditions, for example.

Speed cameras will be added to the A647 road in Leeds

“What’s happening increasingly in West Yorkshire is camera surfing, where people know where a fixed camera is likely to be so they slow down for it, then immediately speed up afterwards. Our new strategy will address that. What we’re aiming for is predictable unpredictability, so people in West Yorkshire can expect speed enforcement anywhere, on any of our roads.”

Mr Jeffrey, who was a police officer for 32 years before retiring and heading up road safety with the force, told the meeting that the crackdown would feature a “blend” of speed cameras and officers checking speeds in person from the roadside. He also criticised the Department of Transport for not renewing “outdated” guidance from 2007, which dictates that speed cameras can’t be installed without “data” and casualties taking place on a road first.

He said West Yorkshire Police had lobbied for a review of this, but that progress had been “painfully slow”. He said the force’s new strategy would make it easier for local councillors to highlight roads of concern, and for officers to act upon them.

Elected members welcomed Mr Jeffrey’s confirmation that cameras would be put up on the A647 in Leeds. The near 20-mile road forms part of the city’s outer ring road and then stretches west out to Bradford and into Halifax.

Conservative councillor Amanda Carter, who represents Calverley and Farsley on Leeds City Council, had earlier said her “postbag is full of people who are absolutely sick” of speeding.