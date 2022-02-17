Storm Eunice Leeds: People in Yorkshire warned not to travel on trains

Train operator, Northern, has told passengers 'do not travel'’ as significant disruption is expected to rail services caused by the adverse weather.

Delays and cancellations are highly likely.

Commenting on the disruption to services, Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “Storm Eunice will cause widespread disruption across the network tomorrow, affecting all operators in the region.

People in Leeds have been warned not to travel by train on Friday due to Storm Eunice.

“As such, we are advising passengers not to travel and to consider whether the journey is necessary.”

Northern operates around 2,000 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.