The high winds has caused disruption to flight schedules.

LBA is working with airline and airport partners to ensure passengers can still travel safely.

Passengers are advised to check with their airline or tour operator for the status of their flights.

They can also check the arrivals and departures page on the LBA website for live updates.

Passengers travelling to the airport are being urged to check local travel advice and Highways England for access to the airport and its surrounding roads.

Those flying should also allow for more time in case of delays.

A spokesperson at LBA said: “We currently remain open but are experiencing some delays and disruptions to flights. We’d recommend passengers check with their airlines and on our website for live updates.”