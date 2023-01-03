Police responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a mobility scooter and a red Vauxhall Corsa on Station Road, Crossgates.

The incident occurred on a pedestrian crossing near to Cross Gates station. A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson, said:

"A 73-year-old woman from the scooter was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to injuries that were potentially serious but not believed to be life threatening.

“A scene and road closure were put in place pending updates on her condition, and was lifted shortly after 2pm.”

Police confirmed that the driver stopped at the scene and has been spoken to.

