The news was welcomed by local residents and councillors who have been calling on the city council to install speed cameras on the stretch of A647 Stanningley Road for some time due to numerous accidents.

Councillor Lou Cunningham set up a petition two weeks ago calling for an urgent review of road safety measures at the stretch of road where it meets Cockshott Lane. It was set up following the death of 28-year-old Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in a collision on the road involving a Volkswagon Golf.

Coun Cunningham, who represents Armley on Leeds City Council, shared an update received from council bosses after a meeting with senior highways officials and the police. In it, she was told that parts of Stanningley Road do now meet the criteria for permanent speed cameras.

Appeals have been made for speed cameras on Stanningley Road for a number of years. Picture: National World/PA

This comes after the approach to allowing speed cameras to be installed on roads in West Yorkshire became “more flexible” at the start of the year. The letter reads: “An assessment of Stanningley Road (and others across the city) has been underway since January 20 and it is now confirmed that the road does meet the criteria for a permanent safety camera covering the westbound traffic lane, to add to the existing cameras covering the eastbound lane.

"Our intention is to complete this work as part of the ongoing Connecting West Leeds project.”

The letter adds that the council hope to have the work completed this summer and adds that mobile enforcement work by the police will continue to be undertaken until then.

Providing the update on the petition page, Coun Cunningham wrote: “I also advised that we would be presenting the petition which has now been signed by around 700 people. Let's continue to work together.

“Thoughts and prayers to all affected by the tragic road traffic events this year and in previous ones.”