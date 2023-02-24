Police were called to the junction of Stanningley Road and Cockshott Lane in west Leeds on Wednesday morning following a crash.

Emergency services attended and found that two pedestrians had suffered serious injuries following the collision, with one of these, a woman, pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the tragedy, local councillors Jim McKenna and Alice Smart, have announced that they are renewing their appeals for static speed cameras to be installed on the busy stretch of road having previously been told that under the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, it did not meet the criteria set out.

Councillors Jim McKenna and Alice Smart are renewing their appeals for static speed cameras. Picture: National World/PA

In a joint statement, Coun McKenna said: “We are all mourning the shocking death that occurred on the A647 this week. Any death or injury on our roads is one too many, and Coun Smart and my thoughts are with the loved ones of those suffering from this horrific event.

“Whilst there is a police investigation ongoing to determine what has happened, we have written to Highways officers and the Executive Member for Infrastructure and Climate to urgently discuss this junction and put residents views forward and reiterate the need for the safety of pedestrians.

"We have previously requested additional safety measures on this stretch of road. This included fixed speed cameras on the A647 but under West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, it did not meet the criteria they set out. Under the new camera criteria published this week on Monday, we are returning to officers to re-review the A647 in line previous commitments and again requesting fixed camera be installed.

“We will ensure the community is updated as soon as we have answers.”

It comes after fellow councillor Lou Cunningham, launched a public petition calling for an “urgent review of Road Safety measures Stanningley Road / Cockshott Lane.”

In just two days her petition, which details “one life affected or lost is too many”, has garnered over 500 signatures with many locals voicing their support.

