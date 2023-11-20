Stanningley Road crash: Two suffer life-threatening injuries as police shut key Leeds road - live updates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have closed Stanningley Road, Leeds near to junction with Armley Ridge Road, after two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in Police custody at this time. Follow the blog below for live updates...
Live update as serious crash closes Stanningley Road in Leeds
Services 72, X6, X11, 86 & 508 diverted in Armley
Service 86 will divert via Armley Town Street and Green Hill Road due to an RTC Outbound on Stanningley Road
The 508 service will have to operate via Kirkstall road to Farsley towards Dawson Corner to Halifax
Services X6 & X11 will divert towards Bradford via Branch Road, Town Street, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane, Stanningley bypass
Service 72 will divert via Branch Road, Town Street, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane.
Drivers urged to avoid the area
Emergency services remain hard at work at the scene and West Yorkshire Police are advising all drivers to avoid the area where possible.
The route is expected to remain closed for some time.
The location of the crash and road closures
This live traffic map from AA shows the location of the road closures on Stanningley Road.
There are heavy delays across the network, and police have advised drivers to avoid the area.
Bus services being diverted
Bus services towards Bradford are being diverted.
Video shows police at the scene
Footage shows police officers at the scene of the crash, which has closed Stanningley Road in Armley, near the junction with Armley Ridge Road.
Two people are fighting for their lives following the crash, and a driver has been arrested.
Driver arrested
The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.
Two people fighting for their lives
Two people have received life-threatening injuries, police have confirmed.
Road closure
Police have shut Stanningley Road, Leeds near to junction with Armley Ridge Road following a serious crash.