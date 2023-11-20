Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Stanningley Road crash: Two suffer life-threatening injuries as police shut key Leeds road - live updates

A major Leeds route has been shut after two people were seriously injured in a crash.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Police have closed Stanningley Road, Leeds near to junction with Armley Ridge Road, after two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in Police custody at this time. Follow the blog below for live updates...

Live update as serious crash closes Stanningley Road in Leeds

17:40 GMT

Services 72, X6, X11, 86 & 508 diverted in Armley

Service 86 will divert via Armley Town Street and Green Hill Road due to an RTC Outbound on Stanningley Road

The 508 service will have to operate via Kirkstall road to Farsley towards Dawson Corner to Halifax

Services X6 & X11 will divert towards Bradford via Branch Road, Town Street, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane, Stanningley bypass

Service 72 will divert via Branch Road, Town Street, Hill Top Road, Green Hill Road, Henconner Lane.

17:19 GMT

Drivers urged to avoid the area

Emergency services remain hard at work at the scene and West Yorkshire Police are advising all drivers to avoid the area where possible.

The route is expected to remain closed for some time.

17:01 GMT

The location of the crash and road closures

This live traffic map from AA shows the location of the road closures on Stanningley Road.

There are heavy delays across the network, and police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

16:51 GMT

Bus services being diverted

Bus services towards Bradford are being diverted.

16:50 GMT

Video shows police at the scene

Footage shows police officers at the scene of the crash, which has closed Stanningley Road in Armley, near the junction with Armley Ridge Road.

Two people are fighting for their lives following the crash, and a driver has been arrested.

16:32 GMTUpdated 16:47 GMT

Driver arrested

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

16:32 GMTUpdated 16:46 GMT

Two people fighting for their lives

Two people have received life-threatening injuries, police have confirmed.

16:27 GMTUpdated 16:47 GMT

Road closure

Police have shut Stanningley Road, Leeds near to junction with Armley Ridge Road following a serious crash.

