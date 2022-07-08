A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a property in Westbourne Place, Stanningley after a report of a suspected mortar shell found in a basement at 7.53am this morning (July 8).

“A small number of properties have been temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure and a police cordon is currently in place.

“The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team are attending to assess the object.