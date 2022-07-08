Follow below for the latest:
Stanningley incident: Residents evacuated in Stanningley after mortar shell found in basement - army bomb squad on scene
Last updated: Friday, 08 July, 2022, 11:10
- Major delays as buses diverted due to police incident
- Traffic building in area
- Bomb squad on scene
- Road closed in both directions
Latest from police:
“It has been established that the Mortar shell is not a viable device and has been safely removed.
“There is no risk to the public and the road is now reopened.”
Shop worker describes evacuation:
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I work beside it but don’t live there.
“It was a little bit scary but I don’t think we were ever in any danger.”
Update from nearby shop owner:
Police statement:
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at a property in Westbourne Place, Stanningley after a report of a suspected mortar shell found in a basement at 7.53am this morning (July 8).
“A small number of properties have been temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure and a police cordon is currently in place.
“The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team are attending to assess the object.
“Road closures are in place on Bradford Road between West Grove Street and Richardshaw Lane whilst enquiries are ongoing.”
What is the AA reporting?
“Road closed and slow traffic due to police incident on B6157 Town Street both ways from A6120 Ring Road Farsley (Dawsons Corner) to B6155 Richardshaw Lane.”