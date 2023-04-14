News you can trust since 1890
Stanningley crash: Buses diverting as Bradford Road closed in both directions after collision

Leeds bus services are being diverted after a crash in Stanningley has left a road blocked in both directions.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 14th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 09:47 BST

First Bus has advised passengers that a section of Bradford Road is shut, meaning disruption to its 4, 4F, 14, 16, 72 and 91 services.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information and refresh the page for updates.

First Bus has reported disruption to service due to a crash in Bradford Road, Stanningley. Picture: GoogleFirst Bus has reported disruption to service due to a crash in Bradford Road, Stanningley. Picture: Google
First Bus has reported disruption to service due to a crash in Bradford Road, Stanningley. Picture: Google

Stanningley crash: Bradford Road blocked in both directions after collision

Show new updates
09:32 BST

First Bus service route diversion

First Bus says its 4, 4F, 14, 16, 91 are likely to experience delays as a result of the collision. Its 72 service is diverting via Stanningley Bypass and Richardshaw Lane.

09:22 BST

Bus company reports road closure

First Bus has warned passengers that services in the Pudsey area are being disrupted after a collision on Bradford Road in Stanningley. It said the road is blocked in both directions and traffic is building up.

