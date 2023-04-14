Stanningley crash: Buses diverting as Bradford Road closed in both directions after collision
Leeds bus services are being diverted after a crash in Stanningley has left a road blocked in both directions.
First Bus has advised passengers that a section of Bradford Road is shut, meaning disruption to its 4, 4F, 14, 16, 72 and 91 services.
First Bus service route diversion
First Bus says its 4, 4F, 14, 16, 91 are likely to experience delays as a result of the collision. Its 72 service is diverting via Stanningley Bypass and Richardshaw Lane.
Bus company reports road closure
First Bus has warned passengers that services in the Pudsey area are being disrupted after a collision on Bradford Road in Stanningley. It said the road is blocked in both directions and traffic is building up.