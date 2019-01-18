Stanningley Bypass closed for two hours after three cars crash

Stanningley Bypass was closed by police in Leeds for more than two hour after three cars were involved in a crash.
The road was shut from 7.30pm on Thursday as emergency services responded to reports of a collision.
West Yorkshire Police said two black Vauxhall Astras and a red Skoda Octavia had been involved.
There were no injures but a section of the central reservation was damaged, a spokeswoman said.
The road reopened to traffic at around 9.50pm.
