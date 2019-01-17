Boy, 15, hit by car in Harehills collision

Have your say

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Harehills.

The collision happened just after 4pm today on Compton Road.

Compton Road

The 15-year-old suffered minor injuries and has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

The road remains partially closed while police investigate the scene.

Witnessed are asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 1015 of January 17.