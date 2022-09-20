News you can trust since 1890
Stanningley Bypass accident: Multi-vehicle crash shuts down busy stretch of Leeds road

A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a busy stretch of the Stanningley Bypass.

By Alex Grant
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 9:37 am
Emergency services were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the Stanningley bypass shortly after 8:40pm last night (September 19).

The Stanningley Bypass is a key stretch of road for the residents of Pudsey and Farsley.

The incident involved three vehicles. There were no serious injuries reported at the scene.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the scene.

It was re-opened shortly after 10pm.

