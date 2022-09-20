Woman torched flat as others slept, Leeds Crown Court told

Three fire crews were called in the early hours of January 13 last year to tackle the flames at the three-storey block of council flats on Beancroft Road in Castleford.

More than £55,000 was needed by Wakefield District Council to repair the damage, but prosecutor Stephen Grattage told Leeds Crown Court it was lucky nobody was hurt in the blaze that was lit by Mandy Nicola Peach.

The 44-year-old was seen running from the building as the emergency services turned up, but she was quickly detained.

Peach was jailed for torching her flat in a block in Castleford.

Fire crews used hoses to dampen the flames in the first-floor flat and experts said it had been started on the upholstery next to a UPVC window.

There was fire damage, soot damage and water damage.

Mr Grattage said: “A fire officer said it was contained because the door was closed.

"Had it been opened, deadly smoke would have filled the area outside the flat.”

Peach later told police she had started the fire by setting fire to bits of paper and holding them to the curtains.

She said she did it to kill herself but did not want to hurt anyone else.

She admitted she had been taking speed and drinking gin.

She has six convictions for 16 offences, mainly for shoplifting.

She admitted arson while being reckless as to whether the life of another would be endangered.

Mitigating on her behalf, Andrew Coleman said: “This lady has had an incredibly traumatic life from being a child right through to her relationships in which she suffered abuse.”

He said she had emotionally unstable personality disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

He added: “They have had an impact on how she lives her life, she is clearly vulnerable and needs help.”

He tried to persuade Judge Robin Mairs to suspend the inevitable sentence, but he disagreed.

Judge Mairs said: “Anyone who sets fire to multiple-occupancy buildings must be aware of the catastrophic consequences.”

He said he was convinced it would not have happened had she not been drinking and taking drugs.