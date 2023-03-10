Headingley resident Harry Jolliffe said that he spoke on Tuesday to one of those working at the four-way junction of Otley Road, Shaw Lane and St Anne’s Road. He claims he was told that contractors “erroneously dug up and destroyed the pedestrian crossing points at the lights and the temporary traffic lights”. He claims that, as a result, the roadworks will now take longer than first scheduled.

Mr Jolliffe branded the issue a “c**k up” and said it has caused significant queues on nearby roads at peak times, meaning “pedestrians can’t safely cross the main roads”.

Contractors at the site denied that their had been any mistakes made or that there were any significant delays.

The council has since responded and said that it was “necessary to close a pedestrian crossing for safety reasons” at one point during the works. But the local authority did not directly address the claims about mistakes being made which had led to additional delays.

Various work is being carried out at the junction on the gas mains, traffic lights and electrics and a longer project to widen the road to make it more cycle-friendly is also ongoing. The work at the junction began on February 20 and was scheduled to last

After visiting the site, nearby residents and business owners told the Yorkshire Evening Post that they had not been made aware of any further delays. They said that the works had caused traffic issues and road rage incidents.

Mr Jolliffe said he started talking to one of the contractors when he noticed that two lanes of traffic were running.

He said: “I was told by one of the workers that the contractors have made a total c**k up of the pedestrian crossing points so that pedestrians cannot cross the main road. One of the men in a high-vis vest who seemed to be on the case told me that there is uproar in the council about this. This is just what he said when I asked him if the temporary lights were being removed. I asked in all innocence and I was gobsmacked when he told me what had happened.

"As things stand pedestrians can’t safely cross the main roads until the matter is rectified and goodness knows how long this will take. My question is why wasn’t the council overseeing this work when it happened. It’s incompetence or negligence by someone in charge.”

Mr Jolliffe added that, as a result of the heavy traffic on the road, nearby routes such as the Beckett Park estate were being used as ‘rat runs’.

Ged Togher, who co-runs The Bowery cafe on the corner of Shaw Lane and Otley Road, said that some of his delivery drivers had complained about waiting half an hour in traffic. But he said that, on the whole, he welcomes the changes to the road. He said: “They have been in and said that they are organising the lights which is a positive thing. It’s a dangerous crossing. The side of traffic lights on Shaw Lane holds the cars back a long way so they try to beat the lights at speed and it’s never been a safe crossing for cyclists. It also proves a problem for the people on the Otley Run.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Significant detailed planning goes into coordinating all of the infrastructure, improvements and utilities work to minimise disruption across the road network in Leeds. An unprecedented level of investment has taken place recently with the last 12 months seeing around 40,000 permits for works and approximately 900 road closures. These are coordinated by an experienced and dedicated team to reduce impact on Leeds residents and road users. Wherever possible, work is undertaken off peak, overnight, at weekends or during school holidays. Some very significant schemes have been completed in the last few years with disruption kept to a minimum.

“The Northern Gas Networks (NGN) infrastructure improvement commenced at the junction of A660/Shaw Lane on February 20. Given the importance of this junction NGN were required to work extended hours and work weekends to complete the works as soon as possible. The temporary signals were manned throughout the day to respond to peaks in traffic dynamically. It was necessary to close a pedestrian crossing for safety reasons as it directed pedestrians into the works area. Alternative facilities were available to the south. The most disruptive part of the NGN works are now complete but they continue their improvement work in the bus lane at the north of the junction.

“The NGN works at the Shaw Lane junction were planned in advance of an active travel scheme at the same junction which is being promoted by Leeds City Council. The active travel works are an important part of our Transport Strategy in encouraging modal shift away from the private car to meet our pledge of becoming a carbon neutral city by 2030. These works are using specialist 'intelligent’ traffic signal equipment at the junction which will minimise any disruption. Additionally, the works can be undertaken 9:30 to 3:30 thereby avoiding the peak hours. The signals were installed March 8 and will be in place until late May. The council will be monitoring traffic conditions throughout the works.