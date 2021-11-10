Section of M62 westbound closed due to vehicle fire
A large section of the M62 westbound motorway has been closed to traffic following a vehicle fire.
The westbound carriageway of the M62, junction 29 at the Lofthouse interchange has been closed until further notice following a vehicle fire.
Traffic is queued back as far as junction 31 at Normanton with the public being advised to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.
When quizzed on Twitter regarding those vehicles already stuck West Yorkshire Police's Contact Management Centre replied:
"Unfortunately they will have to wait until it's reopened and cleared."
