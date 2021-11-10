The westbound carriageway of the M62, junction 29 at the Lofthouse interchange has been closed until further notice following a vehicle fire.

Traffic is queued back as far as junction 31 at Normanton with the public being advised to avoid the area and plan an alternative route.

Traffic cameras on the Westbound carriageway show the traffic that has built up near junction 30. Picture: Highways England.

When quizzed on Twitter regarding those vehicles already stuck West Yorkshire Police's Contact Management Centre replied:

"Unfortunately they will have to wait until it's reopened and cleared."