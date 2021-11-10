All lanes now open on M62 eastbound after accident
The M62 eastbound near Castleford remains congested this morning following an earlier closure after an accident.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:21 am
Traffic was stopped earlier this morning (Nov 10) on The M62 eastbound between junction 30 for Rothwell and junction 31 for Normanton following a collision.
All lanes are now reported to be open
National Highways tweeted just before 8am today: "Congestion remains heavy in the area. Please allow extra time for your journey."
National Highways said there were reports of delays of over 45 minutes earlier this morning with traffic queuing for more than for miles.