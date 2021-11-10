All lanes now open on M62 eastbound after accident

.

Traffic was stopped earlier this morning (Nov 10) on The M62 eastbound between junction 30 for Rothwell and junction 31 for Normanton following a collision.

All lanes are now reported to be open

National Highways tweeted just before 8am today: "Congestion remains heavy in the area. Please allow extra time for your journey."