Storm Dudley: Countless rail services in and out of Leeds cancelled as high winds wreak havoc
Countless rail services in and out of Leeds have been cancelled this morning following damage caused by the high winds of Storm Dudley.
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) and Northern Rail both tweeted confirming the news.
LNER tweeted: "Due to damage to overhead electric wires between Doncaster and Leeds, services are subject to delays and cancellations."
All LNER London Kings Cross trains in and out of Leeds have been cancelled through till lunchtime.
05:05 - Leeds to London Kings Cross
06:05 - Leeds to London Kings Cross
07:15 - Leeds to London Kings Cross
08:33 - London Kings Cross to Leeds
09:03 - London Kings Cross to Leeds
10:03 - London Kings Cross to Leeds
10:33 - London Kings Cross to Leeds
11:03 - London Kings Cross to Leeds
Elsewhere Northern Rail confirmed: "Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate the line is blocked."
Services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed by up to 30 minutes.
A replacement Leeds to Wakefield Westgate Road replacement bus service has been requested.
Northern have confirmed that a ticket acceptance is now in place with CrossCountry services running between Leeds and Sheffield.
Customers are being advised to allow for extra time and plan ahead.
