Rail passengers 'paying more for less' as three weekday trains linking Leeds and Wakefield to be scrapped

New data has revealed the scale of the cuts to rail services, as commuters battle with surging fares, delays, cancellations and overcrowding.

The latest data shows 19,000 services have been slashed across the country since the pandemic, despite journeys growing by almost one million in one week alone in March, as passengers return to the office and high streets.

On a visit with Mayor Tracy Brabin, to Wakefield, Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh MP, accused the government of breaking their promises to the North. Picture: Danny Coyne.

Ministers promised just over four months ago in the Integrated Rail Plan to “protect and improve services on existing lines” and “not to neglect shorter distance journeys” saying “levelling-up cannot wait”.

Despite this, services are set to be slashed further still in May.

In Yorkshire three weekday journeys linking Leeds, Wakefield and Sheffield will be scrapped while Wakefield-Huddersfield route still has no services whatsoever.

And trains between the major cities Bradford, Leeds and Hull will be drastically reduced.

The axe come as commuters face surging cost of travel, with the average rail fares rising at the fast rate in almost a decade.

The average commuter nationwide now faces paying a staggering £3,263 for their season ticket - £1069, or 49 per cent more, than in 2010.

And fares on key routes across Yorkshire including Dewsbury, Wakefield and Sheffield have risen at almost twice the rate of wages.

On a visit with West Yorkshire Mayor, Tracy Brabin, to Wakefield, one of the worst affected areas, today Labour’s Shadow Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh MP, accused the government of breaking their promises to the North.

Warning passengers are 'paying more for less', urging the Conservatives to listen to local communities, and think again over the plan.

“The Conservatives should come clean and admit they are taking the axe to vital rail services across the country. This is the exact opposite of what the Conservatives promised, and will hit communities hard.” she said.