Leeds man charged over racist abuse of West Ham player during Leeds United match at Elland Road

A Leeds man has been charged with an allegation of racist abuse, after a West Ham player was targeted during a match at Elland Road.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:18 pm

The incident happened during Leeds United's game against the Hammers on September 25 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Gary Hawkins, aged 51, of St James Mews, Armley, has been charged by postal requisition with a racially-aggravated public order offence and a further public order offence relating to the same incident.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The incident took place at Elland Road in September 2021