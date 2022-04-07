Leeds man charged over racist abuse of West Ham player during Leeds United match at Elland Road
A Leeds man has been charged with an allegation of racist abuse, after a West Ham player was targeted during a match at Elland Road.
By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 3:18 pm
The incident happened during Leeds United's game against the Hammers on September 25 last year.
Gary Hawkins, aged 51, of St James Mews, Armley, has been charged by postal requisition with a racially-aggravated public order offence and a further public order offence relating to the same incident.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court tomorrow.