Leeds Olympic gold medallists Alistair and Jonny Brownlee will be joined by local singing stars Class Dynamix, as the city celebrates the start of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

After travelling around the Commonwealth, the baton is now on its final journey around the country leading up to the opening ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of this month (July 28).

The Baton will arrive at Leeds Dock from 5.25pm before leaving at approximately 5.45pm heading for the city centre. Picture: Nick England/Getty Images.

The baton, which contains a message to the Commonwealth within it from Her Majesty The Queen, has been passed on its epic journey by thousands of baton-bearers, who have been nominated and chosen for the honour due to their inspiring backgrounds and stories.

Road closures

It will then move on to The Headrow outside Leeds Art Gallery shortly after 6pm, before following a route along Park Row, City Square, Boar Lane, Briggate, The Headrow and Cookridge Street before arriving at its final destination on the stage on Millennium Square.

The Headrow, Park Lane and Boar Lane will all be closed while the baton relay in progress.

Full list of bus diversions

The following services will all face diversion from their normal routes.

First 1 4 4F 5 6 7 7A 7S 8 11A14 15 16 16A 19 19A 27 28 29 33 34 42 49 50 50A 51 52 55 55C 64 65 75 85 X84 508 PR1 PR3 X98 X99

Arriva 118 118A 118S 163 166 167 168 444 446

Keighley Bus Company 60

Yorkshire Flyer A1

Services 1 & 1B will follow as normal route to Bishopgate Street then via City Square, Wellington Street, Westgate, Inner Ring Road, Blackburn Lane and Blenheim Terrace to normal route.

The services will miss out stops on City Square E, Headrow E, Headrow L and Merrion B.

Services 2, 3 & 3A will follow route owards Harehills/Chapeltown From Great Wilson Street via Hunslet Lane, Crown Point Road, Duke Street using stop Cultural F, St Peters Street and Eastgate to resume normal route at Vicar Lane.

The services will miss out stops on Southbank E, D and Corn Exchange C.

Services 4 & 4F will head towards Seacroft A normal route to Wellington Street and King Street then diverted via East Parade, Calverley Street, Portland Way, Woodhouse Lane and Merrion Street and Vicar Lane to resume normal route at New York Street.

The services will miss out stops on City Square J, Trinity R, Corn Exchange G.