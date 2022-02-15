Public consultation on new 1km Dewbury Road cycle route in latest net zero move

Under the plans, an additional 1km of two-way cycle track will be added to the city centre end of Dewsbury Road.

The Dewsbury Road extension will use part of underused two lane Dewsbury Road and Parkfield Street coming out of the city centre.

The Dewsbury Road extension will use part of underused two lane Dewsbury Road and Parkfield Street coming out of the city centre. Picture: James Hardisty.

This will allow for a 3m wide two-way cycle track as well as a widened footpaths and improved side road crossings. You can find a more detailed description of the plans by clicking here.

An online information session will be held on Monday, February 28, 5:30-6:30pm where you can learn more about the proposals from the project team and ask them any questions you have. The consultation runs until midnight on Tuesday, March 15.

Councillor Helen Hayden, Leeds City Council’s executive member for infrastructure and climate, said:

“It’s always important to remember that as well as being a primary way to get about, cycling and walking can play a part in bigger journeys. That’s why I’m pleased to see how this scheme will improve further the cycle access to Leeds railway station, enabling people to extend their trips by train across West Yorkshire and beyond.

“We want to make Leeds a cycle friendly city by embracing cycling as a normal everyday activity for everyone. We are working on greater and improved connectivity and with more appealing public space to make that vision a reality.”

A separate scheme will see the cycle route extended from the Tommy Wass junction to the White Rose Shopping Centre and Office Park, the consultation on these plans closed in December.

The Dewsbury Road extension is in addition to the 4.5kms of new fully segregated two-way tracks planned across the city centre to create 11km of cycling routes, following a consultation on five other sections last year.

The schemes are aimed at making it easier to cycle and walk across Leeds City Centre, whether that is for shorter journeys or as part of a longer journey by public transport.

“Making it easier to cycle and walk is a vital part of my commitment to make transport work for people and tackle the climate emergency on our way to becoming a net zero carbon economy by 2038." said, Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire.

“A better and more inclusive transport network goes beyond getting people from A to B. It is about making sure everyone can access job, education and training opportunities and getting all of us — our people, our communities, our businesses – to where we want to be as a region.”

The five areas consulted on previously were:

Western Gateway: Kirkstall Road to Wellington Street (A65) and St Pauls Street.

Southern Gateway: Neville Street and Bishopgate Street, with Dark Neville Street and Sovereign Street connectors.

Eastern Gateway: Lady Lane, Templar Street and Bridge Street.

Crown Point Bridge Gateway: Black Bull Street and Crown Point Road.

Holbeck Connector: Whitehall Road to Holbeck.

The first phase of the Holbeck Connector is now complete, with work on the second phase due to start in spring.

Construction work is also due to start on the Crown Point Bridge Gateway in the spring, with the Western Gateway and Southern Gateway on site in the summer.

These routes are part of a £7m package delivered by the council in partnership with the Combined Authority through its Transforming Cities Fund programme, which is aimed at making it easier to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Once completed, the six sections will complement the new Elland Road and Dewsbury Road cycle routes, which opened last autumn, and has been delivered through the Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme.