Officers made the discovery when they executed a search warrant at a property on Harlech Road on November 17 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the terraced property had been converted into four flats.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said almost the entire building was being used as a cannabis farm.

Harlech Road, Beeston.

The court heard Ferid Iseberi ran out through a back door when the police officers forced entry through the front.

The 20-year-old defendant was arrested nearby.

Mr Ahmed said 167 plants were growing in various rooms.

The plants were capable of producing around 9kgs of the drug, worth around £91,000.

The police officers also recovered 13kg of cannabis which had already been harvested.

Iseberi refused to comment during an interview.

He pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

He has no previous convictions.

Tom Flavin, prosecuting, said Iseberi was ordered to look after the plants by criminals he owed a debt to for bringing him into the UK.

Mr Flavin said the Albanian national is a qualified mechanic and believed he would be able to work in the country legally.

The barrister said Iseberi agreed to look after the plants after threats were made towards members of his family.

Mr Flavin said: "He was living hand to mouth at the time of his arrest."