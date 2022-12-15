Poole Bank New Road crash: Live updates as emergency services on the scene of major incident in north-west Leeds
Emergency services are on the scene of a major crash in north-west Leeds.
Drivers are being told to steer clear of the Poole Bank New Road area after a major crash in Otley. The location of the crash is reported to be to the west of Bramhope, between Otley Old Road and the A660 Leeds Road.
Several surrounding roads have been closed while emergency services deal with the collision. Follow our live blog below for updates.
A658 Pool Bank New Road closed as emergency services respond to crash
Traffic issues in the area are likely to be compounded by the impact of the roadworks near the Dyneley Arms junction.
Improvement works began on the route, where the A660 and A658 meet, at the end of August and are expected to be complete by spring 2023.
Here’s how things are looking on the surrounding roads according the AA:
West Yorkshire Police have issued the following message as officers respond to a crash:
Emergency services are attending a road traffic collision in the Poole Bank New Road area of Otley. A number of roads have been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.