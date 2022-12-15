News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Poole Bank New Road crash: Live updates as emergency services on the scene of major incident in north-west Leeds

Emergency services are on the scene of a major crash in north-west Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
10 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:17pm

Drivers are being told to steer clear of the Poole Bank New Road area after a major crash in Otley. The location of the crash is reported to be to the west of Bramhope, between Otley Old Road and the A660 Leeds Road.

Several surrounding roads have been closed while emergency services deal with the collision. Follow our live blog below for updates.

Hide Ad
A658 Pool Bank New Road

A658 Pool Bank New Road closed as emergency services respond to crash

Show new updates

Roadworks ongoing near the area of the crash

Traffic issues in the area are likely to be compounded by the impact of the roadworks near the Dyneley Arms junction.

Improvement works began on the route, where the A660 and A658 meet, at the end of August and are expected to be complete by spring 2023.

How traffic is looking near the scene

Here’s how things are looking on the surrounding roads according the AA:

Further closure details

Connecting Leeds has given this detail on the location of the crash:

Drivers urged to avoid the area

West Yorkshire Police have issued the following message as officers respond to a crash:

Emergency services are attending a road traffic collision in the Poole Bank New Road area of Otley. A number of roads have been closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Emergency servicesLeedsDriversOtley