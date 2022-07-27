Leeds man heading to Scotland with 60th birthday cake after answering viral Leedsplace request

Wendy Neary runs Wendy’s Cakes Bakes & Makes in Rothwell, Leeds.

She has created an incredible cake for a customer's wife.

He was due to collect it at 10am on Wednesday morning as a surprise for her birthday.

Wendy with Christopher Quinn

However, the customer had used Google to find the cake maker originally and hadn't realised "until now" that he is actually 233 miles away in Fife.

Wendy used popular local Facebook forum Leedsplace to make a last minute desperate request.

Eleanor Quinn, 33, saw the post and realised her husband was due to travel to Scotland today.

Christopher Quinn, 40 - who works for Medical Imaging Systems - rushed round to Wendy's bakery and collected the cake.

The amazing 60th birthday cake

Christopher is now on his way to deliver the cake.