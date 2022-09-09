Police appeal to identity pedestrian who suffered life-changing injuries after serious Leeds crash
Police investigating a serious crash between a pedestrian and a bus in Leeds are appealing to trace the next of kin or friends of the man involved.
The man is currently in hospital with injuries which are described as life-changing following the collision, which occurred on the Ring Road at Halton on Sunday, September 4.
He was not carrying any form of identification, but enquiries suggest that he is Nader Adam, a 26-year-old man who is believed to come from Sudan and reside in Harehills.
Anyone who believes they can assist in establishing identity is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting reference 13220487880.