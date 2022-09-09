Road-rage thug punched driver during rush hour in Leeds

Marcus Darius Sinclair left the man with a black eye after their two vehicles collided twice due to the defendant’s erratic driving, Leeds Crown Court was told this week.

The victim had been on the Leeds Road during morning rush hour on November 12, 2020, when he indicated to move into a left lane near Burmantofts because of road works up ahead.

But Sinclair, driving a VW van in the left lane, accelerated to prevent him from moving over.

The A64 in Leeds.

Their wingmirrors clipped as a result, prosecutor Caroline Abraham said.

When the road returned to two lanes, Sinclair then cut across the victim’s vehicle hitting his headlight.

Sinclair pulled up, as did the victim, who remonstrated with him.

Sinclair pushed the man both both hands and punched him to the eye before getting back in his van and driving off.

He was arrested months later and admitted he was the driver, but had no licence or insurance.

However, he denied punching the man, claiming he only pushed him because he feared for his own safety.

The 34-year-old, of Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates, later admitted driving without due car and attention, assault, failing to report an accident and having no licence or insurance.

He has eight previous convictions for 19 offences, and was previously jailed for drug matters.

Mitigating, Stephen Welford said his last offence was in 2007, suggesting he had left crime behind.

He said that at the time of the road rage incident, it was his pregnant partner who would usually drive the hired VW van for work, but she had morning sickness.

Rather than lose takings, Sinclair opted to drive despite no licence.

Judge Robin Mairs told Sinclair: “There was no need for any of this, absolutely no need – idiot driving followed by needless violence.

"Just go on your way to work.

"I could easily lock you up, you richly deserve it.”

He gave him 20 weeks’ jail, suspended for two years, 200 hours of unpaid work and gave him nine penalty points on his licence – after it was heard he has since passed his driving test.