This is the damaged electric cable that's causing rail chaos in Leeds today

Engineers have released a photo of the damaged overhead power cable which is causing disruption for train passengers in Leeds today.

The downed cable can be seen lying almost at ground level - but it's not known if the damage was accidental or criminal.

Major disruption for train passengers in Leeds

The incident happened in the Armley Junction area and trains on the Bradford, Shipley, Skipton and Ilkley lines are suspended until further notice.

Rail replacement buses are running from the affected stations. The disruption is expected to last until 12pm.

A statement on train operator Northern's website reads:

"Due to damage to the overhead electric wires between Leeds and Shipley all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 12pm.

"Our advice to our customers: For real time journey updates on board your train please visit journeycheck.com/northern or tweet our team @northernassist.

"Due to a problem with the overhead wires no trains are able to run between Leeds and Shipley. Staff are on site assessing the problem but are unable to give an estimate for repair at present.

"Trains are able run Bradford to Ilkley and Shipley to Skipton but will be subject to short notice delays and cancellations."

Northern said trains are also able to run from Bradford Interchange to Leeds as this line is not affected. For live information, visit northernrailway.co.uk/stations and select the station you are travelling from or tweet Northern at @northernassist



