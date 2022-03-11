Leeds trains: Passengers advised not to travel as TransPennine prepare for fifth Sunday of rail strike action
Rail passengers in Leeds are being advised not to travel this Sunday as further strike action looks set to cause major disruption to TransPennine Express (TPE) services across the North and into Scotland.
It comes as a fifth Sunday of strike action is being planned by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.
An amended timetable will be in place and the train company will only be able to operate a limited number of services.
Anyone planning on using TPE services on Sunday (March 13) is advised to avoid travel and plan journeys either side of the strike date instead.
Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Strikes by RMT continue to cause huge disruption to our customers at a time when people are continuing to return to rail and make plans to see loved ones following the impact of the pandemic.
“This Sunday, we will sadly only be able to operate a very limited service for customers and are recommending people avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”
Trains that are running will be extremely busy, and customers making an essential journey are strongly urged to plan carefully and check before they travel.
Passengers can check via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.
Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE trains on Sunday.
This will be the fifth day of action taken by the rail union, with further strikes planned on:
Sunday, March 20
Sunday, March 27
Sunday, April 3
Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17
Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1
Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5
Ticket acceptance is in place with several other train operators this Sunday and TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.
Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire and for Coastliner buses between York and Scarborough.
For customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey. Some exclusions will apply and full details are available online.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.