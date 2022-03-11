Leeds trains: Passengers advised not to travel as TransPennine prepare for fifth Sunday of rail strike action

It comes as a fifth Sunday of strike action is being planned by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

An amended timetable will be in place and the train company will only be able to operate a limited number of services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An amended timetable will be in place and the train company will only be able to operate a limited number of services. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Anyone planning on using TPE services on Sunday (March 13) is advised to avoid travel and plan journeys either side of the strike date instead.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express said: “Strikes by RMT continue to cause huge disruption to our customers at a time when people are continuing to return to rail and make plans to see loved ones following the impact of the pandemic.

“This Sunday, we will sadly only be able to operate a very limited service for customers and are recommending people avoid travel and instead, travel either side of the strike day.”

Trains that are running will be extremely busy, and customers making an essential journey are strongly urged to plan carefully and check before they travel.

Passengers can check via the TPE website or National Rail Enquiries.

Bikes will not be permitted on-board TPE trains on Sunday.

This will be the fifth day of action taken by the rail union, with further strikes planned on:

Sunday, March 20

Sunday, March 27

Sunday, April 3

Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17

Saturday and Sunday, April 30 and May 1

Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5

Ticket acceptance is in place with several other train operators this Sunday and TPE tickets will be accepted on Northern, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, CrossCountry, Lumo, LNER (between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull-Brough/Doncaster only) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire and for Coastliner buses between York and Scarborough.

For customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey. Some exclusions will apply and full details are available online.