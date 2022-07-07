Holidaymaker hits out at Leeds Bradford Airport taxi firm 'ripping people off' after being charged double standard rate

Stephen Richert and his wife Dianne were travelling home from Madeira last week when they visited the Arrow cars window on the main concourse.

He was left stunned when they were priced £35 for a journey back to their home in Chapel Allerton.

Arrow are the official Private Hire company at Leeds Bradford, Manchester, East Midlands and Bristol Airports. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images.

"We came out with our suitcases and went straight to book a taxi home and they said that's £34.95 and I said you what, how did you work that one out," Stephen said.

"They just said well that's the price so I called them robbing dogs and walked off."

The companies website promises a 'cost effective and seamless airport transfer service'.

Stephen and Dianne were then able to get a SJK taxi home for £16.80 despite the taxi being forced to divert due to road closures.

A similar journey to the airport with local Pudsey firm Amber Cars cost the couple £16.

"There's no way the price should be £34.95 they are just ripping people off," Stephen added.

"They are the official taxi company for Leeds Bradford Airport and obviously just feel that they can charge whatever they want."

Following an approach from the YEP to comment LBA distanced themselves from the issue claiming "it is a business decision for them on pricing."