Otley Road in Leeds to be closed all day after water pipe bursts

The main road through Headingley is shut to enable a broken water pipe to be repaired.

Yorkshire Water engineers are currently working to fix the issue, which has led to low water pressure in houses near Otley Road.

The burst pipe was reported this morning and repairs are now underway.

Leeds City Council have been advised that a one-way inbound closure on the A660 Otley Road is likely to be in place during the evening rush hour tonight.

A diversion for vehicles travelling towards Leeds will be in place via North Lane, Cardigan Road and Victoria Road.

Last June, Otley Road was closed for two days after a sinkhole opened up when a water main fractured.