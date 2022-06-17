The Carnival will bring families, schools, businesses and local organisations together for an extravaganza of family-friendly fun.
It begins at 12.30pm as a parade of floats travels through the centre of Otley.
The parade then joins the Carnival Field - free to visit - which will be filled with rides, stalls, food, entertainment and music.
Otley Carnival is now in its 40th year and is one of the town’s largest events, attracting thousands of visitors each year.
It is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit event and aims to raise money to support local causes and charities.
Here is every planned road closure from 12.30pm to 3pm:
Waites Terrace
Leeds Road, from A660 Otley Bypass to Gay Lane
East Chevin Road, Birdcage Walk to Gay Lane
Cambridge Street, Gay Lane to Carlton Street
Carlton Street
Orchard Street
Fairfax Street
Gay Lane
Bondgate
Kirkgate
Manor Square
Clapgate
Bridge Street
Billams Hill,
Bridge Street to the entrance to the showground
Here is every rolling road closure:
Waites Terrace
Leeds Road, Gay lane to Albion Street
Kirkgate
Station Road, Bondgate to Whiteley Croft Road
Burras Lane, Station Road for 100m
Billams Hill
Here is every bus diversion in place from 12.30pm to 3pm:
34 will terminate at Bradford Road/Otley Bypass Roundabout.
DASH service will be suspended.
X52 diversion to be advised.
X84 will operate via Otley Bypass.