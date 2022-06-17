The Carnival will bring families, schools, businesses and local organisations together for an extravaganza of family-friendly fun.

It begins at 12.30pm as a parade of floats travels through the centre of Otley.

The parade then joins the Carnival Field - free to visit - which will be filled with rides, stalls, food, entertainment and music.

Otley Carnival in 2019

Otley Carnival is now in its 40th year and is one of the town’s largest events, attracting thousands of visitors each year.

It is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit event and aims to raise money to support local causes and charities.

Here is every planned road closure from 12.30pm to 3pm:

Waites Terrace

Leeds Road, from A660 Otley Bypass to Gay Lane

East Chevin Road, Birdcage Walk to Gay Lane

Cambridge Street, Gay Lane to Carlton Street

Carlton Street

Orchard Street

Fairfax Street

Gay Lane

Bondgate

Kirkgate

Manor Square

Clapgate

Bridge Street

Billams Hill,

Bridge Street to the entrance to the showground

Here is every rolling road closure:

Waites Terrace

Leeds Road, Gay lane to Albion Street

Kirkgate

Station Road, Bondgate to Whiteley Croft Road

Burras Lane, Station Road for 100m

Billams Hill

Here is every bus diversion in place from 12.30pm to 3pm:

34 will terminate at Bradford Road/Otley Bypass Roundabout.

DASH service will be suspended.

X52 diversion to be advised.