Highways officers have confirmed that one of the lanes on the A64 between Tadcaster and York has been shut due to the dangerous amount of engine oil on the road.

A tweet put out by National Highways stated: “There's currently one lane closed on the A64 eastbound at the Bilbrough Top services between the A659 near Tadcaster and the A1237 near York due to an oil spillage in the carriageway from a broken down vehicle.

The part of the A64 near to where the incident took place.

"Traffic Officers are in attendance.”