One lane of A64 near Leeds closed after 'oil spill' on carriageway

A lane has been closed on a main Yorkshire road due to an oil spillage from a broken down vehicle.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 11:03 am

Highways officers have confirmed that one of the lanes on the A64 between Tadcaster and York has been shut due to the dangerous amount of engine oil on the road.

Read More

Read More
Leeds day and night hourly weather forecast as city set for 30C today in August ...

A tweet put out by National Highways stated: “There's currently one lane closed on the A64 eastbound at the Bilbrough Top services between the A659 near Tadcaster and the A1237 near York due to an oil spillage in the carriageway from a broken down vehicle.

The part of the A64 near to where the incident took place.

Most Popular

"Traffic Officers are in attendance.”

AA Roadwatch states: “Traffic is coping well. The vehicle has since been removed, however due to a spillage which requires treating the lane remains closed.”

A64LeedsYorkshireTadcasterYork