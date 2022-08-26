Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connecting Leeds are scheduled to begin roadworks at the Dyneley Arms junction of the A660 and the A658 at Pool from Tuesday, August 30.

Road users are being urged to allow more time for their journeys and to plan ahead, as work is expected to be complete by spring 2023.

The junction is a key intersection for general traffic, public transport and HGV movements from Otley, Pool and Leeds.

The Dyneley Arms junction.

It provides a key point of access for movement to and from Leeds-Bradford Airport, which is located to the south-west of the junction, and for traffic going to and from north-west Leeds.

The works aim to improve safety and reduce delays, upgrade the existing signalised junction with a ‘smart’ signalling system, including introducing crossing facilities outside the Dyneley Arms on both the A660 and the A658. There will also be carriageway widening on the A658 to realign the dedicated left turn lane on to the A660. New dedicated right turn lanes will also be provided on all arms of the junction and completed with new road surfacing.

Following consultations carried out in summer 2019, the scheme aims to improve accessibility between Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate, and Otley, boosting business growth and productivity; provide journey time improvements to key bus routes between Leeds, Harrogate, and Otley; reduce congestion, leading to environmental and air quality improvements and improve journey times and reliability.

Leeds City Council, through its Connecting Leeds transport strategy, is proactively looking to tackle potential congestion hot spots, which could be improved to relieve congestion, give priority to public transport, and deliver safe and efficient facilities for all road users.

The start of works will see inspections and surveys to ensure a safe working area and setting up a site compound from September 5. The main works will commence from Monday, September 12. Unfortunately, other work in the area has not allowed work to start during the summer holidays.