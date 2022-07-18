Northern to reinstate over a dozen rail services connecting Leeds with Harrogate and York

Over a dozen services connecting Leeds with Harrogate and York are set to return.

Plans to reinstate the original December 2021 timetable have been approved by Network Rail as they undertake the major task of reviewing all the desired changes in timetables from December 2022.

The reinstatement will comes as a welcome boost to business and leisure travellers in and out of Leeds.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern said: “I am pleased to confirm that more services are planned to run on the Harrogate, Leeds and York line from our next timetable change in December subject to industry timetable approvals.”

Services set to be reinstated include the 06:07 and 06:33 services to Leeds - calling at all stations and due into Leeds at 06:44 and 07:10 respectively.

They also hope to reinstate the 08:05 service from Harrogate to Leeds due into Leeds at 08:41 and the 16:29 service from Leeds via Harrogate to York, departing Harrogate at 17:05 and due into York at 17:42.

The move has been welcomed by Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, although she admitted disappointment that services wouldn't be reinstated immediately.

“I’m encouraged by Northern’s commitment to restore rail services in December 2022, though I’m disappointed that this won’t be for another five months as Northern works though its driver training backlog," she said.

“I know that many passengers feel frustrated and have been inconvenienced by having a reduced timetable or no service at all, in Bradford, Ilkley, Huddersfield and in the Wakefield and Five Towns area."

The following services are also set to be reinstated:

The 18:13 service from York to Leeds via Harrogate departing Harrogate at 18:47 and due into Leeds at 19:23.

The 19:29 service from Leeds to York, departing Harrogate at 20:05 and due into York at 20:44.

The 21:10 service from York to Leeds, departing Harrogate at 21:44 and due into Leeds at 22:21.

The 22:39 service from Leeds to Harrogate and due into Harrogate at 23:16.

Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport, said:

“I am pleased that Northern have made a commitment to reinstating train services by December 2022.

“It is vital that our communities are served by a decent, affordable and reliable train service – stripping back public transport has limited the ability of people to get to work, school and other leisure opportunities along the Airedale and Wharfedale lines."