Armley Gyratory closure

Leeds council have urged people to plan ahead for journeys next weekend following news that the Armley Gyratory will be partially closed. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

The partial northbound closure will be in place from 8pm on Friday, July 22 until 5:30am on Monday, July 25.

Canal Street (from Gloucester Terrace) inbound towards the city centre and along Wellington Road will be closed off to vehicles, and there will be diversion routes in place.

Bus services 86 and 87 will divert towards St James's Hospital from Green Lane, via Tong Road, Whingate, Upper Wortley Road, Dixon Lane, Whitehall Road to Domestic Street omitting Wellington Road. Towards Copley Hill will be the normal route.

Elsewhere Hall Lane, Farnley will be closed due to Utility Works while Bell Lane, Bramley will remain closed due to resurfacing works.

York Street, Leeds City Centre will also close due to roadworks on Tuesday night (July 19). 9.30pm to 11.30pm.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5A, 11A ,16, 16A, 19, 40, 49, 50, 50A, 56 and 64: York Street, Leeds City Centre closed due to roadworks on Tuesday, July 19. 9.30pm to 11.30pm.

Services 2, 3, 3A, 12, 13, 13A, 51 and 52: Call Lane closed Friday and Saturday nights. 7pm to 5am.

Services 86 and 87: Armley Gyratory closed due to roadworks from 8pm on Friday, July 22 until 5:30am on Monday, July 25.

Service 15: Hall Lane, Farnley closed due to Utility Works until Friday, July 22.