A letter has been sent to properties close to the section of railway line that runs from Canal Lane in Armley, through Leeds City Station and on to the Neville Street depot in east Leeds.

The letter says specialist teams will be carrying out work on three shifts. They are a midweek day shift between 7am and 6pm, a midweek night shift between 10pm and 8am, and a weekend night shift between 10pm and 8am.

Work is taking place to upgrade the railway line between Armley and the Neville Street depot. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Network Rail says the work is expected to be “moderately noisy” due to the equipment that the teams will be using for survey and construction work. Tasks being undertaken will include drilling boreholes so that ground conditions can be tested, clearing vegetation, sampling ballasts – smalls stones which compact the railway track – and installing a site compound for the team to work from.

Julia Chipps, community relations manager for the North and East route, also writes in the letter about how the impact on neighbours will be managed.

She says: “I understand that working near your property overnight is far from ideal and I am sorry in advance for any disruption this may case. However, the work is essential, and the team need to undertake the work at night as it is the safest time for the team to access the railway, due to the low number of trains that run at this time.

“The nature of our work often means some disturbance is unavoidable, with the teams using lighting, hand tools, plant and heavy machinery. The team are aware that they are working close to your home, and they will try to minimise unnecessary disruption as much as possible.”

