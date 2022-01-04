Between Saturday, December 25 and Monday, January 3, more than 200 railway staff remodelled the track layout between platforms 4 and 6, extended platform 7 and renewed over 700 metres of track and overhead line equipment.

Between Saturday 25 December 2021 and Monday 3 January 2022, more than 200 railway staff successfully remodelled the track layout between platforms 4 and 6. The new layout improves the way trains move in and out of the station which will help to reduce delays.

More than 200 railway staff successfully remodelled the track layout between platforms 4 and 6. Picture: Network Rail.

Further upgrades included installing over 1500 metres of new electric wires – used to power some trains – and renewing over 200 metres of track to improve reliability. Platform 7 was also extended, allowing longer trains to serve the platform.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail, said: “These important improvements at Leeds make it easier for us to run more trains on time right across the North. We had to run some bus replacement services over the course of the festive period and Covid also affected some services, so thanks to all those passengers who chose to travel.

“The progress we’ve made means better journeys for everyone using the train in 2022 and beyond.”

Minor follow-up work will take place on Sunday 30 January 2022, which will mean some changes to services to and from Leeds station.