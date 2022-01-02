Leeds bus disruptions: New Station Street set to reopen in timely boost to services

Here's everything you need to know.

New Station Street reopens

The main street entrance to Leeds station is set to reopen on Tuesday (January 4) following the successful completion of works.

New Station Street has been shut since Christmas Day to allow for works to be carried out.

A number of services had been diverted to nearby stops such as Bishopgate Street but normal services will resume.

Elsewhere the majority of bus stands have returned to normal following the completion of works at Leeds Bus Station.

The new allocation of stands will be:

Stand 1: Megabus.

Stands 2, 3 & 4: Alighting Only.

Stand 5: 62, 87, 164.

Stand 6: 140, 140A, 141.

Stand 7: 110.

Stand 8: 117, 118, 118A, 118S, 202, 203, X17.

Stand 9: 200, 201, 201A.

Stand 10: 229.

Stand 11: 254, 254A, 255.

Stand 12: 11, X26, X27, X84.

Stand 13: A1.

Stand 14: 72.

Stand 15: X6.

Stand 16: 60.

Stand 17: 33, 34.

Stand 18: 6, 8.

Stand 19: 27, 28, 29, 85.

Stand 20: 36, 875.

Stand 21: 840, 843, X40, X43, ZAP.

Stand 22: 7, 874.

Roadworks

Services 4, 4F, 5, 5A, 16, 16A, 33, 34, 42, 60, 508 and A1 Flyer: Wellington Street in the city centre will be closed due to crane works between Aire Street and King Street from 7pm on Friday, January 7 to 5am on Monday, January 10.

Services 5, 5A, X60 and X80: Portland Way in Leeds City Centre will be closed due to roadworks from Tuesday, January 4 to Sunday, January 16.

Service 91: Grove Lane in Headingley is to be the subject of a full 24/7 road closure until late January 2022.

Service 2: Middleton, Sissons Terrace is to be closed due to roadworks from Monday, December 6 to Friday, January 28 between 9.30am and 3.30pm each day (excluding weekends and Bank Holiday).